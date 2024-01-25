SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,510,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,103,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after buying an additional 142,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,575,000 after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

WEN opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.