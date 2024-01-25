SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,632 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

