RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

