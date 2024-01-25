Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $239,552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,518,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

