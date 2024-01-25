Royal Bank of Canada Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $200.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.85.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
