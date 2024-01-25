Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $48.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.