Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

