Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $115.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.17 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $90.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

