Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,427 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,152,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 211,691 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

