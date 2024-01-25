Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $1,017,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,971,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.