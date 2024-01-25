Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,848 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.