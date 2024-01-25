Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells £162.84 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cunningham sold 3 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,428 ($68.97), for a total value of £162.84 ($206.91).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,494 ($69.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,583.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,234.60. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($81.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.80) to GBX 4,800 ($60.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000 ($76.24).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

