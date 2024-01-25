Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RRAC remained flat at $11.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 50,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

