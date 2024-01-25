Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

TSE RCH opened at C$43.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.06. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$35.98 and a 52-week high of C$48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1502497 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total transaction of C$871,619.70. Insiders sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,406 over the last ninety days. 7.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

