REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Dividend of $1.20 (NASDAQ:FEPI)

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.1953 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

FEPI traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,535. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07.

