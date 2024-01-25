Reviewing The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Glimpse Group and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Glimpse Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.94, indicating a potential upside of 505.73%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than AppYea.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and AppYea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $13.48 million 1.62 -$28.56 million ($1.69) -0.78 AppYea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AppYea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -184.39% -109.38% -70.02% AppYea N/A N/A -843.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats AppYea on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a digital health company that develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops SleepX App, a wristband communicating with its smartphone app that trains the brain to breath properly; DreamIT, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with SleepX PRO app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

