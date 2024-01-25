Reviewing DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -32.81% -35.40% -21.17% DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 2 6 3 0 2.09 DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus target price of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 66.62%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $6.03, suggesting a potential upside of 187.30%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 4.20 -$55.01 million ($1.45) -10.31 DarioHealth $27.66 million 2.07 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -1.86

Silk Road Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.