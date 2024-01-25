Reviewing Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth -4.51% -0.95% -0.45%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.58 $3.16 million ($0.43) -38.63

This table compares Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

