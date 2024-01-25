Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a growth of 93,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

