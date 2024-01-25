ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at UBS Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

Get ResMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock traded up $14.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average is $166.43. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 11,960.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.