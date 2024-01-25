Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Raised by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 0.5% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.52. The stock had a trading volume of 122,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,502. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

