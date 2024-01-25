RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 47.3 %

RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,310,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $324,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

