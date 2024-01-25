Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.66. 801,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,330,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,714 shares of company stock valued at $583,075. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Redfin by 207.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

