Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

RCON opened at $0.21 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

