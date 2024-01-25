Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 472.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

