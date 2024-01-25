RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.27

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.27 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 116256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.93.

RYZB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RayzeBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.59). On average, analysts forecast that RayzeBio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,511,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at $114,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at about $84,488,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,241,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,733,000.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

