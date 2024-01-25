Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.97.

Get Quebecor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QBR.B

Quebecor Price Performance

About Quebecor

Shares of TSE QBR.B traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.89. The company had a trading volume of 673,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,355. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.77.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.