QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0004

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $52,361.16 and approximately $61.46 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,872.39 or 1.00065224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00197885 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00044384 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

