Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 823,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 650,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

