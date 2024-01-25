Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Boosted by Zacks Research

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Shares of GT stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.84. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

