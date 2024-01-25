Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.