Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of PYXS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

