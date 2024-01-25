Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PB traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $64.53. 95,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,574. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after buying an additional 519,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

