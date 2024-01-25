Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PB. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

PB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 106,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,375. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

