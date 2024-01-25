ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.90 and last traded at $71.57. Approximately 10,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 69,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2,111.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

