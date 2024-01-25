ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 20,591.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $56.32 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

