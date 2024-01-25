Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 11,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,035,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPCB remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,147. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

