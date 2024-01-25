Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

Prologis stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.20. The stock had a trading volume of 627,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.