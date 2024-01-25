Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $48.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. Progyny has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,500,155.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,500,155.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after acquiring an additional 565,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Progyny by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after acquiring an additional 438,932 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

