Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

