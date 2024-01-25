Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
