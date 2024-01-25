Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.370-6.430 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

