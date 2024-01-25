Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Premier Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Shares of PFC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,677. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

PFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

