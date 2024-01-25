Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 3.9 %

PFBC traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $71.16. 29,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

