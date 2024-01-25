Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in January

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the December 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Prada Stock Up 1.6 %

Prada stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

