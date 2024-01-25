Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.05. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 365,071 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

