Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Plexus Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PLXS traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 414.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.