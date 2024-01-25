Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 2,532 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 38,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 102,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.8 %

ABT opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.68.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.