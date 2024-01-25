Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 118 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $204.25 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.