Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 123,440.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

ISRG stock opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

