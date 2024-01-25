Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,358 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

